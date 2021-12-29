Viral Abuja police extortion video: FCT Police command commences investigation

In respect to the viral video allegedly involving Police officers in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city extorting money from people, making the rounds, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of Nigeria Police has opened an investigation into the matter.

In a statement made available to pressmen in Abuja via the Public Relations Officer of the FCT Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police commissioner, Babaji Sunday stated thus:

“The attention of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has been drawn to the viral video of an alleged case of extortion by some Police Officers in Abuja.

“Consequent upon the above, the Commissioner of Police FCT has ordered immediate investigation and arrest of personnel involved in the alleged unprofessional conduct. Investigations have therefore commenced and the outcome will be made public upon its conclusion.”

While assuring the people of a diligent investigation, the FCT Police boss urged the good people of the FCT to always contact the Public Complaints Bureau on; 0902 222 2352, a line dedicated to receiving and attending to complaints of unprofessional conducts by officers of the Command.

The commissioner also implored residents to report all suspicious movements, emergencies or distresses through the following lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

