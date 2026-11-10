‘VIP movements’ threatening aviation safety, Senate warns

…summons NCAA, NAMA, FAAN, NSIB

The Senate has warned against an “avoidable” air disaster waiting to happen in the country’s airspace if urgent measures are not taken to address threats posed to safety by Very Important Persons (VIP) movements at airports.

The Red Chamber pointed out a dangerous trend of airports being shut frequently over the excuse of a ‘VIP Movement’, leaving airborne aircraft hovering “for hours” before landing, with attendant consequences for the safety of passengers.

It reported some recent cases of near air disasters at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, where some aircraft reportedly lost so much jet fuel while hovering in the air owing to VIP movements.

The Senate, acting on a motion moved by the Chairman, Committee on Customs, Senator Isah Jibrin, called for immediate interventions by regulators to curb abuses, especially when reports indicated that some influential personalities other than the President and the Vice-President were also being accorded VIP movement status by airports.

Jibrin’s motion, which was adopted by lawmakers, partly read: “The Senate observes that, on some occasions, commercial aircraft scheduled to land at local airports have to remain airborne in holding patterns for quite a long time. In some cases, reportedly for an hour or more, standard landing clearances have been temporarily suspended to allow for the movement of VIPs or other security-related operations.

“The Senate further observes that international flights heading to Nigerian airports often divert to other major airports within the country where airspace or airport access is temporarily restricted at their destination due to VIP movements, thereby avoiding the risks associated with landing delays.

“The Senate acknowledges that the security and operational requirements associated with VIPs and other related security movements are legitimate and should be respected. However, such requirements should be managed in a way that does not expose commercial aircraft to additional and avoidable safety risks.

“The Senate is concerned that prolonged holding patterns may result in significant fuel consumption and reduce the fuel reserves available to an aircraft, particularly when the holding period extends beyond the time reasonably anticipated by the pilot and the airline.

“The Senate is further concerned that prolonged holding patterns may expose aircraft to additional risks, including deteriorating weather conditions, air traffic congestion, reduced flexibility for diversion, crew duty-time constraints and the possibility of fuel-related emergencies, especially where several aircraft are simultaneously awaiting clearance to land.

“The Senate is informed that an airline that crashed in Lagos some years ago was alleged to have been partly affected by fuel shortages arising from VIP-related restrictions on aircraft movements.”

It resolved to summon the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) for a session with the leadership of the Senate and the Committee on Aviation to deliberate with a view to averting a disaster waiting to occur.

Senators, contributing to the debate, blamed the development on alleged regulatory failure, arguing that VIP movements had standard procedures everywhere in the world but were often violated in Nigeria.

“Nowhere else do you see this thing but Nigeria. NAMA, NCAA, all of them, they don’t do anything. Let it be on record that the Senate has spoken; that this is an avoidable accident waiting to happen.

“We must speak with real commitments in making sure this is stopped,” Senator Abdul Ningi stated.

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The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, shared experiences of flights in his days as a governor, when he was caught up with VIP movements at airports.

However, he tried to defend the Presidency, saying that the President would usually not even be aware that an airport was shut, blaming some of the incidents on overzealousness by officials.

“Apparently, there is no coordination sometimes between the Villa and the airport officials. Sometimes, they just shut the air space even if the President hasn’t come down,” he added.

Akpabio also advised airlines to ensure that their aircraft had sufficient jet fuel to fly back to their destinations just in case they were unable to land.