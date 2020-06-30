Violent clash in Bauchi claims 10 lives, many injured

No fewer than 10 people have been killed while several others were seriously wounded when a communal clash broke out in Zadawa village of Misau LGA in Bauchi State.

Reports have it that the clash was over ownership of land in the surrounding settlement where herders are occupying for grazing over the years, but which was to be converted to farmland by the authorities, a development that did not go down well with the herders.

A source in Misau told Nigerian Tribune that the issue has been lingering for a long time with the herder Fulanis resisting the move to make the area a farming land. Not even the assurance of a grazing section for them could pacify them.

The source narrated that sometime last week, the local government authority went to the area to mark out the two portions for the herders and the farmers, but the herders resisted and chased them away a development that sparked violent reaction but the people went back.

On Monday, the LG officials went back to the place with security backing but the herders were said to have violently reacted and a clash erupted leading to deaths and serious injuries from machete and other sharp objects.

Another source revealed that the Emir of Misau, Ahmed Suleiman had on few occasions called the warring parties for truce in his palace as father to all, but they refused to listen to the appeal.

Chairman of Misau LGA, Yarọ Mohammed Gwaran, while speaking with journalists via telephone interview confirmed the violent clash in the area, but assured that security personnel have since taken control of the situation and calm is gradually returning.

Also, the member representing the area in the State House of Assembly, Hon Bakoji Aliyu Bobbo, in a telephone interview confirmed the clash and the casualties saying, however, that the situation has been bought under control as security agents have been drafted to the area to keep the peace.

Bakoji Bobbo added that a stakeholders meeting was ongoing, as of the time he spoke, on how to amicably resolve the issue considering that it is a minor misunderstanding between brothers.

When contacted, Bauchi State Police Command confirmed the clash through the PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili who said that from the sketchy report available, nine people were confirmed dead while six were injured and presently receiving treatment.

The PPRO, however, said that the situation has been put under control as Police personnel and other security agents have been drafted to maintain peace in the affected areas as well as avert reprisal attacks.

