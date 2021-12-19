Violence against women is an ongoing problem —Dala, human rights commission boss

Yahcit Dala, lawyer, is the coordinator of the Bauchi State office of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). In this interview with ISHOLA MICHAEL, she reveals what the commission is doing to sensitise people to human rights abuses in the state.

Since you came to Bauchi as coordinator of NHRC, what has been the situation of human rights abuse in the state?

The Bauchi office started operations on 1st February 2019. Human Rights abuses in Bauchi had been high as seen from the number of reports our Jos office received from Bauchi prior to the establishment of the state office.

From the look of things, do you think people are really aware of human rights abuse and how to handle it?

We realised that human rights awareness was very low. People were not aware of what constitutes a rights violation or where/how to seek redress. We embarked on sensitisation/awareness creation on human rights and I can say the level of awareness today is higher than what we met in 2019. This is evidenced in the number of complaints we have received between 2019, 2020 and 2021.

What is the statistical analysis of the various human rights abuses peculiar to Bauchi State?

The complaints statistics is: Total of complaints received as of 15th of December, 2021 is 864. Sexual and gender based violence (rights of women and children); Sexual violence- 2; Domestic violence – 119: Rape- 24; Forceful/child marriage – 7; Abandonment of wife/family responsibilities – 250; Child custody- 58; Right to education- 3; Right to inheritance – 28; subtotal – 488.

Under civil and political rights, we had unlawful arrest and detention – 20; Inhuman and degrading treatment – 67; Extortion – 4; Threat to life- 66; Right to peaceful assembly – 1; Abuse of power-4; Right to fair hearing – 1; subtotal-163.

Under economic, social and cultural rights we received right to property – 104; right to private life – 3; right to health – 2; right to shelter- 2; wrongful dismissal -5; nonpayment of benefits – 65; discrimination- 2, subtotal-183. Others – 18; inadmissible- 9. In summary, 864 complaints were received as of 15/ 12/ 21 out of which 544 have been concluded, 304 pending, and 9 inadmissible.

Gender based violence is part of human rights abuse, are people aware of this?

Yes people are aware GBV is a human rights abuse. There has been a lot of activism raising awareness on it especially in 2020 and 2021. The 16 days on ending violence against women had so many organisations coming together to raise awareness.

How many of such SGBV abuses have you recorded in the state and were they handled by your office?

Various organisations have their statistics on it. However, the NHRC has received 488 complaints on GBV in 2021. They were handled in collaboration with the Police, especially cases of rape. The commission refers to the Police being the responsible agent to investigate crime. We thereafter followed up/monitor to ensure justice is done. For other aspects of GBV, we handledthem through various means like ADR (Alternative Dispute Resolution).

Can you give an overview of what SGBV has done in reshaping the society?

SGBV is perpetrated across class, culture or geographic location. Despite the adoption of the Declaration of the Elimination of Violence Against Women by the UN General Assembly, the constitution and various legislation, violence against women continues to go on. And these violations are perpetrated with impunity due to lack of accountability, fear of stigma or reprisals or other factors. Violence Against Women impedes progress in many areas of their lives and in Nigeria’s realisation of its obligations under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and other treaties. It aggravates particularly SDG 1 (poverty); SDG 2 (hunger); SDG 3 (health); SDG 4 (education); SDG 5 (gender equality) and SDG 16 (peace and security).

What is the relationship between your office and security agencies in the state; what are your synergy?

The relationship has greatly improved. The synergy is improving as we get their cooperation in handling human rights abuses. Though we always strive for even better synergy because they are the number one protectors of human rights, therefore a good synergy will be greatly beneficial in fighting human rights abuses and violations.

Advocacy and enlightenment are vital in creating awareness about human rights abuse, have you adopted them as strategic planning?

Yes. Right from the onset, we started with Advocacy to the relevant stakeholders and advocacy is oncoming as it never ends. And like I mentioned earlier, we carry out enlightenment activities all the time. So, it definitely is our strategy, you can’t promote human rights without the 2.

At what point can one claim human rights abuse?

At any point. Even when the person feels there is a threat of that abuse happening, he may seek intervention of the relevant authority to prevent the abuse from happening.

What is your advice to the general public on issues of human rights abuse?

I advise the public to know their rights and live their rights. Speak up against human rights abuses/violations and know that your rights end where another person’s starts.

The NHRC’s doors are open to all. Our services are FREE. People may send their complaints to us at Justice Suleiman Darazo Plaza, Yelwa, Dass Road, opposite NEPA office, Bauchi, or through email: nhrcbauchi@gmail.com or call 09158240455.