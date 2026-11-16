Real Madrid forward, Vinicius Jr. has revealed that uncertainty over his future and transfer speculation during the summer left him “truly overwhelmed”, contributing to his mixed start to the season.

The Brazil international was linked with a move to Premier League champions Arsenal while entering the final year of his contract at Real Madrid, before signing an extension with the Spanish club.

Vinicius has scored once and provided three assists in 12 appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side this season.

The 26-year-old also admitted that he did not train as much as he should have after Brazil’s last-16 exit at the World Cup, saying he needed time to rest and spend time with his family.

“I don’t think I prepared as well as I could have after the World Cup, because the impact of that tournament is so significant for all Brazilians,” he said.

“Being knocked out so early was something we hadn’t expected. So, I took advantage of my holidays to enjoy myself, rest, relax, and spend more time with my family. I ended up training less than in previous years.

“That may have affected my start to the season.

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“On top of that, regarding my contract renewal, with so many clubs showing interest last summer, I felt truly overwhelmed, as with the situation at Real Madrid. But it’s a very long season.”

Vinicius was also sent off in October for violent conduct after pulling the hair of Villarreal midfielder Nathan Saliba, resulting in a four-match suspension.

During his absence, Real Madrid’s record signing Yan Diomande has taken his opportunity on the left wing, scoring four goals.

Vinicius joined Real Madrid from Brazilian club Flamengo in 2018 and has scored more than 20 goals in each of his last five seasons.

Mourinho’s side are second in La Liga, three points behind Barcelona, and will return to league action against Celta Vigo on Saturday.