Villagers desert homes as ‘Ebubeagu’ allegedly sets houses ablaze in Imo communities

Villagers of Umuorobara Okwunakuwa Uvuru in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area and Umuohuo Mpam in Ekwereazu in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State have deserted their homes following the alleged setting ablaze of houses in the areas by men of security outfit known to be ‘Ebubeagu’.

This is happening a few days after a similar invasion by the security outfit in some communities of Mbaise Local Government Area of the state.

The incident which happened on Tuesday 15th February 2022 saw a lot of villagers injured in the course of trying to run away for their lives.

Sources who pleaded anonymity told Tribune Online that the Ebubeagu security outfit led the JTF to the communities for the destruction.

He said that most people in that area could no longer sleep with their two eyes closed.

When contacted the Imo State Police Command Public Relations Officer CSP Michael Abraham, denied knowledge of the incident.

He promised to carry out an investigation to actually ascertain what has happened.

However, a group under the auspices of the Federation of Mbaise Media Professionals has condemned in strong terms the destruction of houses, properties in Umuonyeoka Ihitteafoukwu and Okponkume communities in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State by security personnel.

The FMMP alleged that a joint security operative (military and police) in their large numbers on Saturday, February 12, 2022, invaded the two communities in search of suspected members of Eastern Security Network (ESN) and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a statement that issued in Owerri Wednesday and endorsed by their Chairman, Comrade Eze Adiukwu and Secretary, Augustine Agwulonu said that the security operatives had invaded the two communities to arrest an alleged ESN member, Mr Uche Madu adding that when they could not arrest the said suspect, they went straight to set ablaze the house of his siblings, Mr Sonnyval and Uche Madu.

According to them, the security operatives also went to apprehend one Mr Ekene popularly known as Ekeson and equally set his family house ablaze.

The group condemns in strong very term this gestapo style of invasion and destruction of properties by suspected security operatives in Imo State, describing it as an occurrence that has been on the rise.

He said that the FMMP does not support the unlawful activities of any individual or group, especially when such activities portend danger to the lives and properties of law-abiding citizens.

He said: “As bona fide citizens and members of the fourth estate of the realm, we cannot fold our hands but have a duty to hold the government to account. This is so because the very essence of Government is to protect lived and properties”.

The group called on the Imo State Government led by His Excellency, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Hussain and the Army Brigade Commander at Obinze to use their good offices to fish out those officers behind this unfortunate trend of extra-judicial action that is clearly against both the suspect and innocent Imo citizens.

