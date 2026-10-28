VIJGC, stakeholders advocate education, empowerment to curb teenage pregnancy in Bayelsa

WIFE of Bayelsa State governor, Dr (Mrs) Gloria Diri, has urged mothers and guardians to take an active interest in the education, development and moral upbringing of teenage girls to prevent child marriage and secure their future.

She made the appeal as the special guest of honour, at the 2026 International Day of the Girl Child celebration, organised by the Voice of the Ijaw Girl Child (VIJGC), in partnership with the Stemick Skars Foundation, formerly the Gloria Diri Foundation, as lead partner.

The event, themed: ‘Empowering her future: End child marriage, invest in girls’ rights’, held at the Chief D.S.P. Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall, Government House, Yenagoa,

Mrs Diri described mothers as the first line of defence against early marriage, peer pressure, drug abuse and other harmful practices.

She also encouraged girls to speak up whenever their rights were threatened, urging parents to educate and empower their daughters.

“Your daughter is your walking stick at old age, and so support her, educate her, empower her,” she said, adding that every girl must take responsibility for her future and believe in her ability to succeed.

In their separate remarks, Dr. Antonia Ganah and chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Bayelsa State chapter, Dr. Bumak Tonye Mieyabei, called on parents and stakeholders to create safe environments where girls could report abuse without fear.

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They said girls have equal rights in the family and society and deserve protection from sexual, verbal, physical and emotional violence.

The speakers encouraged girls to remain focused on their aspirations and avoid drug abuse, premarital sex and negative peer influences.

They emphasised that self-confidence, parental support and a safe home environment were essential to helping girls thrive and defend their rights.

Earlier, convener and executive director of VIJGC, Mrs. Timi Prayer Tubi, said every girl, regardless of her background or circumstances, deserved the opportunity to learn, develop her potential and pursue her dreams.

She stressed that society should deliberately protect, nurture and invest in the future of the girl child.

Tubi said the organisation had adapted the global celebration’s message to address challenges peculiar to the Niger Delta, particularly teenage pregnancy and its links to early child marriage. She identified poverty and the excessive burden of family