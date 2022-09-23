Vigilante rescue teenage girl, kidnapped, gang-raped in Bayelsa

By Ebiowei Lawal - Yenagoa
The Bayelsa State Vigilante Service says it has rescued a girl identified as Miss Favour Doumo, a native of Nembe Local Government Area, who was kidnapped into a hotel and sexually molested with a gun by some suspected cultists along bossy water road in Etegwe Town, Yenagoa Local Government Area.

Explaining her ordeal, the victim said she met one of the suspects barely a week before he invited her to the hotel where he resides and made love overtures to her.

She said that when “I got to the hotel to meet him only for him to accuse me of cheating on him, that while I was away for an examination exercise a few days ago, I rather went to meet another man.

“He locked me in the hotel room. And later in the company of his friend, one Efe, used a gun to threaten me that I will not go anywhere. They stripped me off my clothes, filmed me with their phones and molested me. He told me that he is a gun trafficker and that he has been to prison and that the government knows him.”

Favour also disclosed that she cried and screamed all through the night while they threatened to kill her until she was rescued by the state vigilante security outfit.

The suspect Mr Christopher Abraham, a 37-year-old native of Ndoro in Ekeremor Local Government Council, claimed that the victim is his girlfriend on who he spends his money.

He claimed that he later discovered that she cheated on him with other men, which was the reason why he invited her and they had an argument and he went physical with her out of anger.

He also claimed that the gun belonged to his friend, who he identified as Efe and is now at large.

The Chairman of the State Vigilante outfit, Hon. Doubiye Alagba, who led members of his team on the operation, confirmed that the girl was rescued and that a gun, phones, cash and other items were recovered from the suspects.

Alagba, also said the suspect has confessed that he and his accomplice, who is now at large, are members of the bobos cult group.

“The suspects are known drug dealers and they are part of the persons causing unrest in the state. Let me also use this medium to warn hotel owners who harbour criminals as a quest in their hotel to desist or face the law,” he said.

Alagba noted that already the special squad of the vigilante outfit in the coming weeks will be storming more hotels that are known to be harbouring criminals across the state.

He assured members of the public of the outfit’s readiness to continue to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the citizens of the state.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been handed over to the state security outfit, Operation Doo-Akpo of the Nigerian Police Force, Bayelsa State Command.


