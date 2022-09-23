Vigilante not licensed to use AK-47, says Police

Latest News
By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
Vigilante use AK-47, Edo police kill kidnapper, Police take over 3rd Mainland Bridge, Ondo arrest tricycle rider, Police nab suspected kidnappers, DSS police van robbery,Market guard killed in Plateau, Police arraign two in Benin , Operatives of the Kwara State Police command have arrested some suspected kidnappers and rescued two kidnap victims., police recover missing teenager, Police arrest 36-year-old, Kogi Police banks Ankpa,Police parade two suspects, Police suspected rapist Ebonyi, Bauchi Police rescue three, Family of Ondo robbery victim faults police over delay in arraignment of suspect, Police arrest 7 over attack on Osun NURTW member, One-Chance" robbers arrested, Police arrest 2 for hijacking truck load of cigarettes in Ibadan, vandals of Omuku-Brass crude oil, death of 15-year-old , FCT Police fraudsters Abuja,Police arrest 8 suspected, Imo Police orders discreet investigation into killing of seven in Orogwe, Oyo Police northern migrants ,Police IPOB member Delta,Terrorists firing, Edo police deny arrest, FCT Police debunk rumours, Fulani herdsmen police Osun,FCT Police disburse N15.9m, Police confirm release of kidnapped late Alao-Akala’s farm supervisor, 2021 NPF Recruitment Exercise, Edo Police arrest husband, Police rescue 28 fishermen, Edo Police nab phone thief, Police arrest Kuje Prison escapee, Police pass out, Fulani sneak into Church in Anambra, Kwara Police confirms killing of inspector, abduction of Chinese expatriate, Police warn cultists, Police woman girl Anambra ,Police nab four, attackers must be nabbed. Family of murdered teenager wants case transferred from Edo Police Homicide Dept, Police FIDAN CSO Fund,police arrest female Edo, Police victims Zamfara forest ,Police kill suspected robber, Kwara police intensify patrol, Police dismiss trending video, brother of Kogi NLC vice-chairman, FIB-IRT of NPF decorates, Police smash kidnap gang, FCT Police rescue, 26 police officers undergo, Police defiling girl Ondo, Police deploy anti-bomb, Police raid criminal hideout, Police arrest two-man, Police arrest 2 for

The Katsina State police command has denied that the state vigilante was given the approval to obtain AK-47 rifles saying they were only trained to defend themselves against bandits who used the rifle to commit crimes.

Reacting to Ondo State Governor Akeredolu’s recent statement lamenting why Amotekun were denied to arm themselves but only for the federal government to give approval for Katsina State vigilante, the spokesperson of the command, Gambo Isah remarked that the vigilante in the state was not licensed to use AK-47.

According to him, the vigilante in the state were only trained for self-defence, saying, there is no member of the vigilante in the state that is using AK-47.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The vigilantes were trained on other arms and combat maneuveres. It is not that they were given a license or that the federal government has approved that they should use AK-47 rifles. They were just trained on how to defend themselves.

“And to be categorical, there is no member of the vigilante in Katsina that is using that kind of weapon. It wasn’t issued to them by the federal government or state government. They were just trained. What I know is what I am telling you.

He also said, that the police were not involved in the training of the vigilante and were not issued AK-47 rifles.

Isah, however, revealed that the vigilante were trained on how to defend themselves because bandits and terrorists are using AK-47 rifles.


When asked to comment on the next line of action after the training and whether the vigilante should be trained on the use of AK-47, the police image maker gave no comment.

However, he insisted that the vigilante were trained for only a week to stand up to terrorists who use AK-47s in their nefarious activities.

You might also like
Latest News

2023: S/Court strikes out suit seeking zoning of presidential ticket to South-East

Latest News

Police assure of tight security as school activities resume in Anambra

Latest News

Suspected kidnappers abduct 3 police officers in Ogun

Latest News

World Bank Initiative: 65,000 rural women get N3.9bn grants in 3 states

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More