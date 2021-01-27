Vigilante, herdsmen in gun duel in Edo, one killed, several injured

Residents of Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo State on Wednesday woke up to an early morning gun duel between members of a Vigilante and killer herdsmen during which one of the herdsmen was killed and several other wounded.

Tribune Online gathered that the vigilantes, led by Mr Osagie Ugbodu, were on routine patrol between Eko- Oghenyen- Ahia- Udakpa communities following several threats by the Fulani herdsmen ‎when they reportedly stumbled on the herdsmen, operating and the clash ensued at about 1.25 am.

The herdsmen were said to have killed an Igbo farmer in his farm within the area a fortnight ago and had threatened more attacks, with the indigenes living in fear as the herders had forcefully taken over several farms from the owners.

The killer herdsmen, who reportedly rode on motorcycles, on sighting the vigilantes, opened fire at them and the vigilantes returned the fire.

Dazed by the superior firepower of the vigilantes, Nigerian Tribune further gathered that the herdsmen immediately fled and the vigilantes gave them a hot chase, shooting as they pursued the fleeing herders.

The Fulani herdsmen sustained various degrees of injury, and one of them, who was badly hit, dropped and died on the way to the hospital.

Items recovered from the bandit include one unmarked motorcycle, one AK-47 assault multipurpose rifle with 20- live ammunition and charms.

‎Meanwhile, the corpse of the dead herdsman is said to have been deposited in the morgue by men of Ubiaja Divisional Police station.

When contacted, Chidi Nwabuzor, Edo Police Command Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, said that he was in a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, and promised to call back, which he never did as at press time.

