Vigilante groups apprehend 12 suspected vandals in Bauchi, Benue

The Managing Director of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc, Engr. Abdu Bello Mohammed, has declared that no fewer than 12 suspected vandals have been apprehended by security agencies in Bauchi and Benue states.

According to a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications, Dr. Friday Adakole Elijah, the Managing Director, said the suspected criminals were arrested while carrying out the act by members of vigilante groups.

Giving the breakdown, Engineer Mohammed disclosed that the suspected vandals, numbering eight, had succeeded in vandalising the 300KVA substation at Yankari 33kV Feder in Alkaleri Local Government Area by cutting 30 meters of 70mm2 and 6 meters of 150mm3, as well as draining the transformer oil.

According to him, the arrested suspects were as follows: Nuhu Ibrahim (18), Suleiman Abubakar (18), Umar Musa (24), Ahmed Bala (25), Bashir Yunusa (24), Bashir Halilu (23); adding that Adam A. Adam (40), and Salish Ibrahim (23), who were the receivers of the vandalised items, were equally apprehended by the police.

Similarly, he said in Otukpo, Benue State, at about midnight on November 2, 2022, one Audu Usman was seen vandalising JED Plc’s electric wire at number 38 Lagos Street, Otukpo.

Commenting on the spate of arrests, the Chief Security Officer of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc, Alhaji Musa Abdullahi, commended the local security outfits and the youth and said that there would be no more hiding places for energy criminals in the company’s franchise areas.

In his response, the Managing Director of the company, Engr Abdu Bello Mohammed, thanked the youth and the various vigilante groups for their patriotic act, which culminated in numerous arrests.





He charged members of the public to challenge suspected movements around electricity installations to ascertain the genuineness of the person.

“If the suspected person in our facilities cannot give a cogent reason as to why he is there or cannot properly identify himself, arrest him or her and take him or her to the nearest police station,” he ordered.

It would be recalled that shortly after assuming office as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc, Engr. Abdu Bell Mohammed, paid a courtesy visit to some communities and security agencies within the company’s areas of operation, where he pleaded with them to go hard against electricity vandals.