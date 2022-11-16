Vigilante dies as Police rescue kidnap victims in Benue

Suspected kidnappers have killed a member of the State Volunteer Guards identified as Peter Ejembi in Benue State.

The personnel was said to have been killed during a gun duel between the suspected kidnappers and combined security operatives including the vigilantes while they were trying to rescue some kidnap victims.

It was gathered that the incident occurred along Otukpo-Onitsha road on Tuesday when the suspected kidnappers intercepted a Toyota Hiace bus and abducted some passengers.

Confirming the report, the State Command Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, in a statement said that the command received information at about 2330hrs that a Toyota Hiace Bus en-route Otukpa-Onitsha was attacked by suspected kidnappers who abducted some passengers in the vehicle.

Anene said: “A joint patrol team made up of the Police, Military and vigilante operating within the area moved swiftly to the scene for a rescue operation.

“After an intense gun duel, the kidnappers abandoned the vehicle and took to their heels. Three victims were rescued and the said bus was recovered.

“While chasing the kidnappers into a nearby forest suspected to be their hideout, they came across one Peter Ejembi a member of the Benue State Volunteer Guard who paid the supreme price with his life. His corpse has been recovered and deposited at Bethel Morgue, Otukpa.”





The PPRO said that the State Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, has deployed additional teams for further operations in the area and enjoined members of the community to provide necessary information for a successful operation.