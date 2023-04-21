Heavy protest erupted by Bayelsa State youth following reports that a tricycle rider stabbed his Passenger over #50 change

Tribune Online reported A tricyclist was stoned to death for stabbing a passenger for over ₦50.

The incident at the Saptex junction of the ever-busy Mbiama-Yenagoa road at about 5 pm on Wednesday caused heavy gridlock. Many people ran for safety as the mob moved towards the Amarata axis.

An eyewitness said in the viral video that some irate youngsters assaulted the Keke rider and set other tricycles on fire at the site.