A mother broke down in tears after receiving a call from a medical examiner informing her that her son was dead.

The poor mother instantly regretted giving her son her car which got into a fatal accident that killed him.

According to her, the young man had crashed his first car and in her quest to make him happy, she gave him hers to drive.

“My son crashed his first car and I wanted him to be happy so I gave him my car and I wish I never gave him my car cause he used this car to take his life”, the woman lamented.