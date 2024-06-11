Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has announced her plans to pursue a fourth degree at the age of 31.

She shared this decision in a video posted on her Instagram page on Monday.

Despite already holding three degrees, DJ Cuppy expressed her enduring passion for learning as her primary motivation for applying to a highly demanding academic institution.

In her post, she wrote, “Have the courage to break the patterns in your life that are no longer serving you. It changed me completely!”

She explained, “I finished a DJ gig, and I started working on an application for something pretty important. I’ve decided to go back to school.

“I already have three degrees, but I love learning, and the university I’m applying to is very academically demanding, and the application is pretty rigorous.”

DJ Cuppy also shared her initial feelings of discouragement due to her age, but she found strength by reflecting on her past academic successes.

“I just felt quite discouraged. I’m 31 now, and my brain doesn’t work like it needs to. I was looking at the prerequisite, and I was like, ‘how am I going to do this?’

“But I realised that I’ve done it before, and I can do it again.”

