Celebrity barman and socialite Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has disclosed that the insecurity in the Southeast forced him to relocate his business to Lagos State.
In a recent interview with BBC Igbo, he lamented that the fear of kidnapping and killing had driven away customers who used to visit the East regularly.
Cubana Chief Priest said, “There is widespread hunger in the South-East.
“It is our own community members who provide criminals with information. Our people began targeting the wealthy, so the wealthy stopped returning home during festivities.
“That’s why I moved to Lagos to conduct my business.”
Known for his lavish lifestyle, exuberant personality, and ostentatious displays of wealth, Cubana Chief Priest is a prominent figure in Nigeria’s nightlife scene.
In related news, following the arrest of Bobrisky, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Cubana Chief Priest on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.
He was arraigned on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty.
The Federal High Court in Lagos State subsequently granted the businessman and socialite bail set at N10 million with two sureties in like sum.
