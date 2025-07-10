VIDEO: ‘Where did you learn to speak English so beautifully?’ — Trump praises Liberian president

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Liberian President Joseph Boakai’s spoken English during a meeting with African leaders at the White House, expressing surprise at his fluency.

Trump was receiving remarks from several African heads of state, many of whom addressed the gathering in their native languages, when Boakai took the microphone and spoke in English — Liberia’s official language.

“Liberia is a longtime friend of the United States and we believe in your policy of making America great again,” Boakai said. “We just want to thank you so much for this opportunity.”

Visibly impressed, Trump responded with admiration for Boakai’s speech, asking, “Such good English. Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?”

Boakai chuckled before answering, prompting Trump to follow up, “In Liberia?”

“Yes sir,” Boakai replied.

“That’s very interesting,” Trump remarked. “I have people at this table who can’t speak nearly as well.”

Liberia, established in 1822 by freed Black Americans as a U.S.-backed colony, has English as its official language.

While multiple Indigenous languages are also spoken across the country, English remains the primary language of education, government and diplomacy.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE