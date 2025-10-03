Latest NewsMetro

VIDEO: What Oba Ladoja told me about Peter Obi’s ‘my brother’ remark — Prof Abioje

Israel Arogbonlo
Peter Obi and Rashidi Ladoja

The newly installed Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, has clarified that he holds no grudge against Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his reference to him as a “brother.”

This was disclosed by a professor of religion, Prof. Pius Abioje, in a video shared on TikTok, where he recounted a phone conversation with the monarch.

According to Abioje, when asked if he was upset with Obi, Oba Ladoja responded:

“No, who said that? Why should I be angry with Peter Obi calling me his brother and friend? Am I not his brother and friend?”

The monarch reportedly went further to invoke a Yoruba proverb: “It is somebody who does not want to have a king as a friend that would not want his friend to become a king.”

The clarification comes after Obi faced criticism from some public figures, including social commentator Reno Omokri and broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat, who argued that describing the Olubadan as his “brother” was disrespectful.

Oba Ladoja’s comments, however, appear to put the matter to rest, affirming his cordial relationship with the former Anambra governor.

