VIDEO: Trump reveals what he believes will happen after his death

United States President, Donald Trump, has revealed what he believes will happen to him after his death, saying he expects to go to heaven because he considers himself a religious person.

Trump made the remarks during an interview with Ross Douthat for CBS programme 60 Minutes, which aired on Sunday, while discussing his religious beliefs and whether he could forgive people he considers his political enemies.

Asked what he thought would happen when he died, Trump told Douthat: “I’m a religious person, so in theory, I go to heaven.”

Douthat then presented a hypothetical situation in which forgiving people Trump had criticised, including former FBI Director James Comey and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, would be necessary for him to enter paradise.

“Well, then I wouldn’t be real, would I?” Mr. Trump said, calling them “extremely dishonest people, very bad people, very bad for our country.”

When Douthat asked whether that meant he would refuse to forgive them, Trump replied: “The answer is no. I want to be honest, no,”

The interviewer subsequently challenged the president to consider whether his experiences and achievements throughout his life would encourage him to forgive those he regarded as enemies.

“Can I be honest?” Trump asked. “I probably cannot do that, no, because I do hate some of my enemies, and I always will.”

Trump’s comments come amid his longstanding disagreements with several political figures, some of whom have faced legal proceedings during his second administration.

Among them are Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James and former national security adviser John Bolton, who have all faced federal indictments.

Comey, who oversaw the FBI investigation into alleged links between Trump’s campaign and Russia during his first term, was indicted twice by the Department of Justice within a year.

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The first case, filed in September 2025, was dismissed, while the second, brought in April this year over an Instagram post, remains pending.

The Justice Department also took steps last month towards charging Comey over allegations that he leaked classified information, raising the possibility of a third indictment.

James, whose office secured civil fraud charges against the Trump Organization in 2022, later faced accusations of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution. However, a judge dismissed both cases.

Bolton, who served as national security adviser during Trump’s first administration and is known for his hardline position on Iran, is the only one of the three to have been successfully prosecuted.

He pleaded guilty in June to retaining classified information and is expected to be sentenced next month.

(CBS News)