A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s government is doing everything wrong.

He made these remarks during Channelstv’s Politics Today program on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Lamido further stated that he was familiar with Tinubu, as he claimed that Tinubu never built Lagos, contrary to what Nigerians believe.

Instead, he asserted that Lagos was developed with Nigerian resources, with Tinubu’s own interests in mind.

Lamido commented on Tinubu’s presidency, stating, “He is fortunate to hold the presidency now, but his administration is making numerous mistakes.”

He continued, “I know Tinubu very well. I knew him when he was under SDP, and I also knew him when he was governor in Lagos state. I know his capacity. Literally, Tinubu never built Lagos.

Lagos was built with Nigerian money, including the ports, airports, and bridges. The economy was developed by the Nigerian government for him to benefit from it. We know where we can address his failures.”

Lamido emphasized, “He is now lucky to be the president, but his government is doing everything wrong.”

He criticized the APC, stating, “From the very beginning, APC is not the right party for Nigeria. In 2014, they were just trying to grab power and appropriate it, and now we are nursing the consequences.

Therefore, the failure of APC today, led by Tinubu, affects every Nigerian in all sectors. Nigerians are waiting for PDP. PDP is fully constituted. They have been calling me. I know APC is failing.”

Watch video here:

