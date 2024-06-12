President Bola Tinubu missed his steps and fell on Wednesday while boarding a presidential vehicle at the 2024 Democracy Day event.

The incident occurred immediately after Tinubu arrived at Abuja’s Eagles Square, which served as the programme location.

The president briefly lost his footing as he was about to step onto the car but quickly regained his balance.

Reacting to the development, the Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, in a post on X, briefly after the incident, said Tinubu is in good condition, adding that there is nothing to worry about.

He wrote, “Mr President missed his step while climbing into the truck at the June 12 Democracy Day celebration and tripped. It was a mild misstep. He immediately went on with the ceremonial rounds. No issues.”

The event at Eagles Square was among various activities arranged to commemorate the nation’s Democracy Day.

See the video below:

https://x.com/themahleek/status/1800824533961835000?s=46