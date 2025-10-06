Entertainment

VIDEO: Tinubu gifts Chief Imam of Ibadanland brand new SUV

Rachael Omidiji
Chief Imam of Ibadanland

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has presented a new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado to the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdul-Ganiyy Agbotomokekere, in recognition of his role in promoting peace and religious harmony in Oyo State.

 

According reports, the vehicle was delivered to the Chief Imam on 5th October 2025 by Dr Yunus Akintunde, senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, drawing attention and varied reactions from the public.

Photos and videos shared on the Imam’s official Facebook page show him receiving the SUV, surrounded by members of the Muslim community and well-wishers.

 

The post was captioned, “Brand new Toyota Landcruiser Jeep 2025 Gift to His Eminence Sheikh Abd Ganiyy Abubakry Agbotomokekere (The Chief Imam of Ibadanland, The Grand Imam of Oyo State and The Grand Patron League of Imams and Alfas of Yorubaland Edo and Delta State) by His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR (President Federal Republic of Nigeria) today Sunday 5th of October 2025.”

