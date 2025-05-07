Metro

VIDEO: Tension at Lagos APC Secretariat as ALGON Chairman, Kolade Alabi, slumps during meeting

Rachael Omidiji

Tension broke out at the Lagos APC Secretariat as the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Kolade Alabi, slumped during a meeting.

The chairman representing Bariga Local Government, Kolade Alabi on Wednesday afternoon suddenly slumped while addressing a crowd at the APC stakeholders’ meeting held at the party’s secretariat in Acme, Lagos.

The incident, which occurred at exactly 12:10 p.m., threw the venue into confusion as party members and stakeholders rushed to his aid.

Fortunately, Alabi was revived and immediately rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

A source at the venue said, “It was shocking. He was speaking when he suddenly collapsed. Everyone panicked.”

