VIDEO: Tension at Lagos APC Secretariat as ALGON Chairman, Kolade Alabi, slumps during meeting

The chairman representing Bariga Local Government, Kolade Alabi on Wednesday afternoon suddenly slumped while addressing a crowd at the APC stakeholders’ meeting held at the party’s secretariat in Acme, Lagos.

The incident, which occurred at exactly 12:10 p.m., threw the venue into confusion as party members and stakeholders rushed to his aid.

Fortunately, Alabi was revived and immediately rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

A source at the venue said, “It was shocking. He was speaking when he suddenly collapsed. Everyone panicked.”

