[VIDEO] Suicide Attempt: Lady jumped into Oghara River, rescued by commuters, locals

Called it sheer luck or Deus Ex Machina, a young lady who on Tuesday attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the river through Benin-Oghara bridge on the Benin-Warri Road was rescued by the commuters who spotted her and the local divers who were nearby.

The incident occurred at about 7.00 pm on Tuesday night.

One of the commuters, Israel Joe, an activist, witnessed suicide attempt and alerted the locals for the rescue.

Joel narrated the incident “A young lady has attempted Suicide about two hours ago, jumping from the Oghara-Benin bridge into the river.

“I, in the company of my friend Jay Cee was returning from Benin when we saw someone jump from that high bridge into the river. We had to park on top of the bridge and raised an alarm.

“Fortunately there were some locals under the bridge that ran into the river heading straight down at the point she fell into.

“We also called the DPO Oghara CSP Hassan who mobilised men to the scene almost immediately. She was rescued and have been rushed to the Oghara Teaching Hospital.

“We do not know the reasons for her actions but gathered that she is a student of the Delta State Polytechnic Otefe, Oghara. The DPO and his team along with some federal hunters rushed her to the hospital”.

A 34-second video of the rescue operation accompanied the post as the lady, half-cladded, is seen being assisted to sit on some flat planks on the river.