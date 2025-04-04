VIDEO: Somebody will kill you if you criticise me in Auchi — Apostle Suleman warns critics

Apostle Suleman warns critics
The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has stirred fresh controversy after claiming that critics risk being killed if they speak ill of him in his Auchi church, located in Edo State.

In a now-trending video on X Nigeria, the man of God was seen addressing his congregation in what appeared to be an attempt to highlight the strong loyalty of his followers.

“If you want to die and you’ve been praying for death, but it hasn’t come, there’s a way to make it happen,” Suleman declared.

“Come to Auchi, stand by the front gate of our church, and say something against me. Somebody will kill you, another will bury you, and the third will be doing praise and worship on your dead body.”

He also recounted incidents involving individuals allegedly punishing those who spoke against him.

He attributed the loyalty people have for him to his kindness and not in any way connected to miracles or prayers.

“I’ve had cult boys bring people to me and say, ‘This boy was insulting you, we beat him and told him to apologize.’ I asked them, ‘Who are you?’ They said, ‘You no go like who we be, but you don help us.’ Kindness.”

 

