VIDEO: ‘She’s amazing,’ 2Baba opens up on why he ended marriage with Annie

Famous Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly also known as 2Baba, has opened up on why he ended his 12-year marriage with actress Annie Idibia, saying “she’s amazing,” but things were no longer working between them.

2Baba spoke during a podcast hosted by Nedu Wazobia and his co-hosts. In the interview, the music star said he had a good run with Annie, and despite her being an amazing person, their marriage could not continue.

He said, “Annie and I had a good run, she’s amazing, she was the show in Young, Rich, African, and Famous. She is an amazing person, but it wasn’t working. We were married for 12 years. She is okay.”

2Baba added that he tried to make the marriage work, but his desire to please everyone caused problems, adding that he doesn’t hate anyone and still has respect for all the women in his life.

“Yeah, I have been with beautiful people, wonderful amazing people, but times and circumstances change, sometimes some things outgrow some things, like I said earlier, for me there is no hate nor animosity. It’s just that some kind of things are not working together again.”

He stated that his children are his top priority, noting that they are the only ones he owes explanations.

“I am okay, I am good. The only people that are really of concern to me are my kids, and for me, they are the only people I owe an explanation. They are the only ones that I owe anything to, as a matter of fact, because I am the one that brought them to this world.”

2Baba also spoke about how African men are often expected to hide their emotions, even when they are going through tough times.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Man not built to be sexually attracted to only one woman — 2Baba

“As a man in Africa, you know Africa looks at us that we are not supposed to feel anyhow, we are supposed to be iron all the time, I was going through emotions, no matter how it is. I will just dust myself and move on.”

When asked if he was okay, 2Baba told Nedu: “I’m good.”

Continuing, 2Baba spoke about his new lover, Honourable Natasha Osawaru, a member of the Edo State House of Assembly, describing her as “an amazing woman” in his life.

He went further to praise Annie, “Mother of my children, they are amazing people. Annie is amazing, who I am with now is also amazing. Everybody has their own strong character, strengths, and their beauty. For me, that is how I see life. It is people that created all those unnecessary dramas. Those people, they are the ones creating this heartache.”

Tribune Online reports that the music icon, via his Instagram page, announced in January the end of his marriage to his wife, Annie Idibia.

Both singer 2Baba and Annie Idibia have two children together for the period of their marriage.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE