VIDEO: Seyi Shay speaks on past association with illuminati

Afrobeats singer, Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua, popularly known as Seyi Shay, has revealed that she was once part of the popular secret society, Illuminati.

The Right Now singer made the disclosure during an appearance on the OffAir podcast with Gbemi and Toolz.

A clip from the interview surfaced online on Thursday.

Seyi Shay, known for songs like Yolo Yolo, said her involvement with the Illuminati marked a stage in her career. She also noted that people within the entertainment industry are aware of those with such links.

According to her, while the public may not know much, insiders often recognise those who have had such connections.

She said, “That’s when I was in the Illuminati. That’s when I joined the Illuminati. That’s when it was official. Do you understand? I was an Illuminati member.

“People know who they are because, and maybe if they watch this, they probably won’t remember, you know, because people that do messed up stuff always forget. It’s not the fans, guys. It’s the people in the industry. It is not the fans. It is the people that work with me, work with her, work with this one, work with that one.”

