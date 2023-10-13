Senator Mohammed Onawo, representing Nasarawa South, has chided Senator Akpabio for ambushing the house to pass bills.

This was posted in a viral Video uploaded on AIT X’s handle on Friday, 13th October, 2023.

He said, ”This point is necessary to say because since we have started this senate, we have been ambushed all the time, when very sensitive bills are brought and are expected with a speed of light, which is not good for this country.”

Onawo further said every senator has the equal right to be adequately informed of every information in the house to contribute to the house and country positively.

He said, ”Every senator right here is supposed to be adequately informed, he does his reasearch, comes to the floor, and makes a positive contribution, but in a situation where money bills are brought and we are expected to pass it within two hours, it doesnt make sense , it doesn’t go well for this country.

Sir, you are on the seat today, history is going to judge you that things like this are not good for this country.”

Watch video below:

Senator complains of how Akpabio ambushes them to pass bills pic.twitter.com/QqWbdDSYkF

