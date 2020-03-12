VIDEO: Security breach around Buhari as unknown man rushes at him in Kebbi

Security operatives scrambled to stop an unidentified man who wanted to jump at President Muhammadu Buhari during a photo session in Argungu, Kebbi State on Thursday.

A video of the incident trended online Thursday night

The man had approached the president who posed with other dignitaries and attempted to reach him but was quickly wrestled down by the security cordon around the president.

Oshiomhole’s camp jittery as Obaseki convenes South-South…

His mission was not clear, but presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, explained later that the man was simply over-excited without knowing the security implications of his manner of approach.

“I was not there but people who were there told me that he tried to reach the president out of excitement, but he didn’t know the security implication of such action,” Shehu told the Nigerian Tribune when contacted Thursday night.

