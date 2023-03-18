Israel Arogbonlo

There was a mild drama on Saturday as sacrifices were spotted at some polling units in Lagos during the ongoing Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, a goat sacrifice was spotted at the entrance of a polling unit at Omole Phase 1 area of the State.

Sacrifice spotted at the entrance of polling unit in Omole Junior Grammar School, Omole Phase 1, Ikeja, Lagos State. pic.twitter.com/Ixynq7k06F — REMEDY BLOG 👀 (@remedy_blog) March 18, 2023

Similarly, another sacrifice was spotted at the Agungi, Eti Osa where voters were seen exercising their civic responsibilities in the ongoing gubernatorial and state assembly elections.

Earlier, traditioner worshippers affiliated with one of the political parties in the State had slaughtered a black goat to solicit supernatural intervention on behalf of their candidate.

In a video posted Friday, March 17, by a Twitter user, members of a traditional spiritual group gathered around a town’s shrine to offer prayers for the said candidate.

The goat was then slaughtered to invoke powers to actualise their wishes.

Lagos gubernatorial election took a different turn during the week after traditional rulers loyal to the ruling APC decided to deploy rites and rituals that could intimidate non-indigenous voters. This action has been criticised by the general public as politicising traditional institutions and sponsoring voter suppression.

None of the leading candidates contesting for the gubernatorial seat in the State are yet to react to this development at the time of filing this report.