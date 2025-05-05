VIDEO: Protesters in Abuja demand release of VeryDarkMan

A group of youths staged a protest in Abuja on Monday, demanding the immediate release of popular activist and social media influencer, Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).
According to a EFCC report, he was arrested in response to series of allegations raised against him by some petitioners.
The protesters in a peaceful protest gathered in large numbers at a junction near the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Jabi, carrying placards and chanting slogans to support VeryDarkMan’s release.
“He’s not a thief! Release VDM!” protesters chanted, drawing attention from onlookers and motorists in the busy area.
Many of his followers and civil society groups are now demanding transparency and swift action to ensure his rights are upheld.
Meanwhile, VeryDarkMan was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday, May 2, shortly after he went to a bank in Abuja with his mother to inquire about her account.
