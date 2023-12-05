Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, on Monday, graced the red carpet of the 2023 British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

He accompanied British-Nigerian rapper, Skepta to the event.

Portable strutted behind Skepta and other members of the BBK crew amidst Hollywood stars. Anne Hathaway and Gwyneth Paltrow were among the attendees.

Big winners of the night include; Jonathan Anderson for Designer of the Year; Sarah Burton for the Special Recognition Award, and Martine Rose for British Menswear Designer of the Year. Singer Sam Smith was the recipient of the Cultural Innovator Award, while British-Ghanaian actress and writer, Michaela Coel took the gong for the Pandora Leader of Change.

