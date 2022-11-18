VIDEO: Portable allegedly assaults signee, Manny Monie

Popular controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has allegedly assaulted Manny Monie, an artiste signed under his Zeh Nation record label, for reportedly employing the services of two music distributors without his knowledge.

This is according to a video trending online. According to the video, the ‘Zazu’ crooner reportedly accused Manny Monie of being ungrateful despite all that he has done for him since he was signed up to the former’s music label.

Portable was seen to be hitting the young artiste in the video. See video here.

Portable need to be jail at least for 6month🤧 #olamide pic.twitter.com/YhPyMStBtr — mr intellectual 🦈🍃 (@Bigfhenum) November 18, 2022

Also in the video, Portable recounted how he bought clothes, promoted, and changed the phone of the artist, adding that the signee chose to betray him despite everything.

Explaining the reason why the artiste is yet to become popular in the music industry, Portable said it was because of his indecision.

According to Portable, the young artiste should either stick with music or scamming rather than combine both.

“If you want to do music, do music, if you want to do scams, do scams. These boys are scams,” he said angrily in the video.

The latest outburst is coming a few hours after the controversial singer reportedly sacked all the staff under his record label for generating only 7,000 naira when he was away.

