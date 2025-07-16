Latest News

VIDEO: Peter Obi pays condolence visit to Buhari’s family

Israel Arogbonlo
ADC: Nenadi Usman, Abur over Peter Obi's participation in coalition, LP: Abure, Nenadi’s factional camps disagree over threat to expel Peter Obi

Nigeria’s leading opposition leader, Peter Obi, has paid a condolence visit to the family of former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina.

He was accompanied by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

ALSO READ: SPOTTED: Bayo Onanuga deletes tweet on Buhari’s 12 million votes after backlash

During the visit, Peter Obi extended his condolences to Buhari’s family, praising the late president’s dignity as a leader despite their political differences.

He stressed the importance of national unity and reflection in times of grief.

Atiku Abubakar and Nasir El-Rufai also offered prayers at Buhari’s grave, paying their respects to the late leader.

Vice President Kashim Shetima and Governor Dikko Radda were expected to join the condolence visit, accompanied by other members of the federal government delegation sent by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The visit comes after Obi previously expressed deep sorrow over Buhari’s passing, calling it a solemn moment for Nigeria.

Obi had described Buhari as a “dignified leader” whose death marks a significant loss for the nation.

“He always comported himself in a dignified manner as a leader,” Obi said.

See video below;

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Davido, Davido shares insight on lasting power of emotions in relationships
Next Article police logo 151 senior Police officers face disciplinary committee over alleged misconduct

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×