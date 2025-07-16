VIDEO: Peter Obi pays condolence visit to Buhari’s family

Nigeria’s leading opposition leader, Peter Obi, has paid a condolence visit to the family of former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina.

He was accompanied by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

During the visit, Peter Obi extended his condolences to Buhari’s family, praising the late president’s dignity as a leader despite their political differences.

He stressed the importance of national unity and reflection in times of grief.

Atiku Abubakar and Nasir El-Rufai also offered prayers at Buhari’s grave, paying their respects to the late leader.

Vice President Kashim Shetima and Governor Dikko Radda were expected to join the condolence visit, accompanied by other members of the federal government delegation sent by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The visit comes after Obi previously expressed deep sorrow over Buhari’s passing, calling it a solemn moment for Nigeria.

Obi had described Buhari as a “dignified leader” whose death marks a significant loss for the nation.

“He always comported himself in a dignified manner as a leader,” Obi said.

See video below;