VIDEO: Passengers jump into sea as fire guts Indonesian ferry

Dozens of passengers were forced to jump into the sea after a fire broke out onboard a passenger ferry, KM Barcelona VA, off the coast of North Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Sunday afternoon.

The incident, which occurred around 1.30pm local time, saw chaos erupt as thick black smoke billowed from the lower decks of the vessel, triggering panic among those onboard.

Harrowing videos from the scene captured the moment passengers, many wearing orange life jackets, jumped into the water in desperation while flames tore through the ferry.

Footage showed dark smoke engulfing the skies above the burning vessel, with screams and cries for help echoing from the ship.

Some videos also depicted ferry staff assisting passengers in fastening their life jackets before they jumped overboard, as the overcrowded deck was quickly overwhelmed by the advancing inferno.

According to TheSunUS, the KM Barcelona VA, a ferry servicing the Manado-Tahuda route and nearby islands, was en route from the Talaud Islands to Manado City when the fire broke out near Talise Island, North Minahasa Regency. The vessel had been scheduled to arrive at Manado Port.

Rescue operations remain underway, with emergency teams racing to account for all passengers. Authorities have yet to confirm any casualties, and the cause of the fire is still unknown. A search and rescue post has been established at Likupang Port to coordinate efforts.

ALSO READ: Hawaii monitors Tsunami risk following major quake off Russian coast

“There are KM Barcelona III, KM Venecian, and KM Cantika Lestari 9F,” a Manado KSOP officer confirmed, referring to the vessels dispatched to support the evacuation. Local fishermen and residents also joined the rescue operation, surrounding the burning ferry in small boats to assist in saving those trapped.

Images taken after the flames were subdued showed the once blue and white ferry reduced to a charred wreck, with its internal metal structure exposed and its hull completely destroyed.

Some survivors were seen staring in shock at the remains of the vessel from nearby boats.

The head of the Manado Search and Rescue Office, George Leo Mercy Randang, said: “More information will follow. We hope all passengers can be rescued first.”

Families of those onboard have been urged to stay calm and await official updates as authorities continue to gather details.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/19R5VqxVj6