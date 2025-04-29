VIDEO: Nobody kidnapped me — King Sunny Ade

Legendary singer, King Sunny Ade, has dismissed claims that he was kidnapped.

He made this known in a live video shared on social media.

Tribune Online reports that Damilola Adegeye, took her Instagram page on Monday, declaring her father missing while also accusing his stepbrother, Dayo, of holding the music legend against his will.

However, to calm the growing concerns from the public, one of the music icon’s sons, who is also his manager, Dayo Adegeye, dismissed the claims by Damilola, describing it as false and a deliberate attempt to tarnish the veteran musician’s reputation.

He said, “ Nobody kidnapped me. I pray, as I don’t want anybody to kidnap me. I believe that the whole world is in love with me.

“This is me, King Sunny Ade. I have to thank God and you, my fans, for the concern.

“I have been doing my shows. I was at a show last Saturday at Lekki, Lagos. I am on my way to have a show, and I am coming back again to play in Lagos, as well.

“So, I have nothing to say other than to thank God and to thank you,” KSA said.

The singer also expressed gratitude to Nigerians and fans around the world for their concern, explaining that the confusion may have arisen because some of his children had not seen him in a while.

“I know my children are in love with me, and they want to see me. I didn’t go anywhere. This is me. I thank the children, too, for their concern as well.

“By God’s grace, enjoyment continues. I am still in music. Music is my life; it is my business, and I will continue to do it. I thank the whole world for loving me as usual,” he added.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





