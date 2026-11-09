VIDEO: NDC national leader, Dickson, shows off swimming skills in Bayelsa river

National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Seriake Dickson, has shared a video of himself swimming in River Forcados in his hometown of Toru-Orua, Bayelsa.

The NDC national leader, who shared the video on his social media page, said he visited the river where he grew up and spent the first 20 years of his life.

Dickson described the swimming experience as enjoyable, adding that he occasionally returned to the river for a swim, sometimes in the company of his children, who he said could also swim.

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“Today, I visited the river by which I grew up till age 20. I went and had a swim in the River Forcados, right here in my community, and it was great!

“This is what I always do once in a while, even with my children, who all know how to swim,” he said.

The former Bayelsa State governor also used the opportunity to encourage young men, particularly those living in riverine communities, to learn how to swim.

He described swimming not only as a recreational activity and sport but also as an essential life skill, especially for people living in communities surrounded by rivers and waterways.