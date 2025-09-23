VIDEO: NASS unseals Senator Natasha’s office

The National Assembly has unsealed the office of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, located in Suite 2.05 of the Senate Wing.

The Kogi Central Senator had, a week earlier, written to the upper chamber to notify them of her intention to resume duties following her six-month suspension.

Tribune Online reports Senator Natasha was in March suspended for six months after a shouting match with Senate President Godswill Akpabio over seat arrangements.

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions had earlier proposed the suspension following the incident.

This is coming hours after the Senate shifted its resumption of plenary sessions by two weeks, moving it from September 23 to October 7, 2025.

The chamber had adjourned on July 24 for its annual holiday and was scheduled to reconvene today.

In a memo to senators, the Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Chinedu Akubueze, announced the new date without giving any reason.

He expressed regret over the change and urged senators to adjust their schedules.

The statement read, “This is to respectfully inform Distinguished Senators that the resumption of plenary sitting of the Senate, earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 23rd September, 2025, has been shifted to Tuesday, 7th October, 2025. Any inconvenience this short notice may cause is deeply regretted. Distinguished Senators are kindly invited to note the postponement and adjust their schedules accordingly. Thank you for your kind understanding, and God bless.”

The notice was signed by Akubueze instead of the Clerk of the Senate, who normally issues such communications.

Last week, the National Assembly Service Commission approved Emmanuel Odo as Acting Clerk of the Senate. His appointment was confirmed on September 16 during the Commission’s 10th meeting.

