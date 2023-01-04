VIDEO: Moment Ronaldo mixes up South Africa, Saudi Arabia after Al Nassr move

“It’s not the end of my career to come to South Africa”

Embattled Cristiano Ronaldo was seen in a viral video mixing up the name of his new host country to South Africa.

At his first press conference in Saudi Arabia following his multi-million dollar move to join Al Nassr, Ronaldo said “It’s not the end of my career to come to South Africa”.

“Saudi welcome to Arabia,” the audience in a backdrop proudly proclaimed.

While it was obviously a slip of the tongue, it hasn’t stopped some South African football fans from dreaming of seeing one of the world’s most famous stars playing for their local team but could this dream become a reality — time shall tell.

Watch video below;