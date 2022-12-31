VIDEO: Moment Chimamanda meets Peter Obi in Anambra

It was a beautiful moment as the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi met with Nigerian literary icon, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The duo met on Friday, December 30, in their country home where the acclaimed writer was conferred with a chieftaincy title ‘Odeluwa 1 of Abba’.

In a now-viral video obtained by Tribune Online, Chimamanda and Obi were seen exchanging pleasantries with a touch of Igbo vibes to the cheer of the participants.

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, amongst other dignitaries, were present at the ceremony.

Watch video below;

 

