VIDEO: Moment Chimamanda meets Peter Obi in Anambra

Chimamanda and Obi were seen exchanging pleasantries with a touch of Igbo vibes to the cheer of the participants

It was a beautiful moment as the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi met with Nigerian literary icon, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The duo met on Friday, December 30, in their country home where the acclaimed writer was conferred with a chieftaincy title ‘Odeluwa 1 of Abba’.

In a now-viral video obtained by Tribune Online, Chimamanda and Obi were seen exchanging pleasantries with a touch of Igbo vibes to the cheer of the participants.

ALSO READ: From OBIdient Movement, Atiku’s PDP ticket, Tinubu’s Emi lokan: Some political events that rocked Nigeria in 2022

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, amongst other dignitaries, were present at the ceremony.

Watch video below;