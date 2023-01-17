VIDEO: Moment 2 BBTitans housemates caught kissing

”I hope you are not going to try to kiss me?”

BBTitans
By Israel Arogbonlo
Yemi Khosi kiss

Barely 3 days in the Big Brother house, some housemates have started bonding, with Khosi and Yemi sharing their first kiss.

In a video clip obtained by Tribune Online, the lovebirds were seen giving each other passionate kisses.

Many netizens have expressed their admiration for the new couple after seeing a video of them kissing online.

During their chat, Khosi asked Yemi, ”I hope you are not going to try to kiss me?”

Yemi replied, ”Nooooo, I promise I’m not trying to.

ALSO READ: Eight interesting things that happened at BBTitans Premiere

Khosi then replied saying, ”I can’t believe anything you tell me”.

Khosi added, “I like you.

Yemi replied, “I understand.”

See video below:


