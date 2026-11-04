VIDEO: MC Oluomo claims he is American citizen, can enter US anytime

The president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has claimed that his American citizenship gives him the right to enter and stay in the United States whenever he wishes.

MC Oluomo made this known recently while speaking at a campaign rally organised in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid.

During the event, he also disclosed that he was taking adult English lessons to improve his communication skills, drawing a comparison between himself and Nollywood actor and matchmaking content creator, Adams Kehinde, popularly known as Lege Miami.

Addressing Lege Miami and other attendees, MC Oluomo acknowledged their difficulties with speaking English fluently and explained why he had decided to take lessons.

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“Lege, you and I have something in common because my English is also not fluent. We are both not fluent in English. But I’m working on improving my English. I’m now attending lessons. I’m an American citizen. Anytime I get to an immigration officer and they ask me how many weeks I want to use, I will tell them, ‘No, America is my home.’ Immigration can’t ask me how many weeks I want to use in America. It’s not possible.”