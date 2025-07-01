VIDEO: Man not built to be sexually attracted to only one woman — 2Baba

Nigerian music icon, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has said that men are not biologically built to be sexually attracted to only one woman.

Speaking during a podcast hosted by popular On-Air Personality, Nedu, the singer explained that while a man can genuinely love one woman, his sexual desires are often not limited to just her.

Speaking in popular pidgin English, he said, “A man no dey built to just sexually dey with one woman. Heart and love dey with one woman. But sexually, e dey impossible for man. Individual fit decide not to take that route but I Dey tell you the biology of man. And anybody wey wan follow me argue am, fine.”

He added that even a man who deeply loves his partner may still find it difficult to remain sexually committed to only one woman.

“Man fit love one woman die, but when it comes to that sexual satisfaction it’s hard. The seed dey plenty, you no fit drop am for one woman,” he said.

According to him, many relationship issues stem from the failure to understand this reality.

“It is what has gotten so many people in trouble. It is a simple fact, you need to accept am. Because so many heartaches, unnecessary stress, unnecessary stuff will be avoided if we understand the simple fact,” he added.

This is coming a few months after 2Baba confirmed that he and his estranged Nollywood actress wife, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, are filing for divorce.

Announcing the development, he said, “Hello to my beautiful people of all Federations. Well, this thing I have to say is short but also long. I and Annie Macaulay have been separated for a while now and currently filed divorce. I would grant a press release soon to say my story—not because it is anyone’s right to know about my personal life; but because I love my people and I need them to know my innocence or offense. Stay blessed my people. I love you all.”

See the video below:

https://x.com/chude__/status/1939775961987522675?s=46

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE