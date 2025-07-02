VIDEO: Man caught hiding in bank ceiling after failed midnight heist

A young man has been caught hiding inside the ceiling of a bank after a failed attempt to rob the facility overnight, according to a viral video circulating online.

Witnesses said the suspect had entered the FCMB branch during regular business hours, discreetly locked himself inside the restroom, and climbed onto the ceiling where he waited until closing time.

His plan reportedly unraveled the next morning when staff resumed and found the main entrance locked from the inside.

Alarmed by the unusual circumstance, they forced the door open and soon heard suspicious noises coming from above.

Security operatives were alerted and eventually found the suspect attempting to tamper with the bank’s systems while concealed in the ceiling.

The video, now trending across social media platforms, shows the man being forcefully pulled down, beaten, and tied up with a rope by security personnel and others at the scene.

As of the time of filing this report, FCMB has not released an official statement regarding the incident.

Reacting to the development, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Command, Bright Edafe, condemned the video, stating that it is unlawful to punish a criminal instead of handing him over to the relevant authorities.

He wrote, “We must understand that jungle justice could send one to prison. People have gone to prison because of jungle justice, you already caught the thief, while beat him?”

See the video below:

https://x.com/praisejohnn/status/1940132489420251345?t=jB4hC_XHxLAA-F79lS3Oyw&s=08

