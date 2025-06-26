VIDEO: Makinde renames Ibadan Polytechnic after late Olunloyo

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Thursday announced that The Polytechnic, Ibadan, has been renamed in honour of the late former governor of the old Oyo State, Dr. Omololu Olunloyo.

The governor made the announcement during the interdenominational commendation service held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan.

Makinde while speaking at the event, said, “Allow me just say this, today, we are also giving Baba another honour.

“As the first rector of Polytechnic Ibadan, that institution will now be named Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic, Ibadan.”

The governor described the late widely respected brilliant mathematician and political administrator, as a technocrat and a man with a deep sense of culture.

He noted that the renaming is a fitting tribute to a man who laid the academic foundation of one of Nigeria’s foremost polytechnics.

Olunloyo, who passed away just weeks before his 90th birthday, served as the pioneer Rector of the institution.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE