VIDEO: Makinde increases LAUTECH hospital security guards’ salary from N18,800 to N80,000

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has raised the salaries of 67 security guards at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital from N18,800 to N80,000 following their emotional appeal during his visit to the facility.

During an interactive session at the hospital recently, one of the guards narrated their struggles.

He also spoke about their poor welfare and the hardship of catering for families on the meagre pay.

“We have been here before Otunba Alao Akala, and before the work of this place is completed. We are not staff but indigenes of Oyo State. Please help us; we are suffering. I have a family and three children; my age is fast running out. Please help us, your excellency,” the security guard said, breaking down in tears.

The governor, after asking about their earnings, was told they received N18,800 monthly.

A hospital representative explained that the guards were not on the hospital’s payroll but were outsourced, with the outsourcing company receiving N27,000 per guard.

Makinde then announced that the 67 guards would be converted to ad-hoc workers and placed on a new monthly salary of N80,000 beginning in October.

He said, “I can solve the problem right away by saying that all 67 should be converted directly to ad-hoc workers, and you will get N80,000 every month from the first of October.”

