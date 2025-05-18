VIDEO: LAWMA seals Lekki nightclub, arrests suspects over illegal waste dump

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has sealed a popular nightlife establishment, DONALD restaurant, located on Road 14 in Lekki Phase 1, following an incident of illegal waste dumping. The action was taken in response to a tip-off received in the early hours of Saturday, May 17, 2025.

According to a statement posted on the X account of Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, the incident was initially reported by the Chairman of the Lekki Estate Residents Association (LERA), who alerted authorities to the illegal dumping of refuse along Durosimi-Etti Street.

“A white Ford van with Abuja registration plates GWA 136E was caught in the act of indiscriminately discharging waste. The vehicle was traced to DONALD restaurant, a nightlife establishment located on Road 14 within the estate,” the statement reads.

The suspects were apprehended on the spot by LERA’s Chief Security Officer and taken into custody at the LERA Secretariat. It was also reported that the individuals attempted to bribe the security team with ₦100,000—an offer that was firmly declined.

Following the report, the Managing Director of LAWMA, Mr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, deployed the agency’s Monitoring and Compliance team to the location. The team took custody of the suspects and sealed the premises for “gross environmental violations, in breach of the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law, 2017.”

“The incident underscores a larger issue of non-compliance among some commercial operators in Lekki Phase 1, many of whom have failed to register with their assigned Private Sector Participant (PSP) operators. These businesses are reportedly involved in repeated acts of illegal dumping, often during off-peak hours.

“LAWMA’s partnership with LERA continues to deliver tangible results in identifying and sanctioning environmental defaulters. The Authority commends the swift and principled response of the LERA Exco and their security team,” the statement added.

The suspects are expected to be prosecuted in accordance with the law, as LAWMA reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing environmental regulations and urged residents and businesses to comply with proper waste management practices.

“A clean and livable city is everyone’s responsibility,” the agency emphasised.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE