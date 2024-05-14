This information was posted by Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Lagos State, on Tuesday, 14th April 2024.

This action was taken following public complaints.

It wrote, ”Following public complaints, enforcement officials from the Monitoring Enforcement and Compliance dept of @LasgMOE on Monday resealed a property at Shalom Drive, Patrick Harbour Estate, Ikoyi which had been illegally unsealed.

It also sealed the following construction sites on Folawiyo Bankole Surulere, Ahmed Street, Surulere, and Nuru Oniwo Street in Surulere. They were using building materials to block the drains and roads.”