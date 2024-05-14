The Lagos State government has sealed a building that was used to block drainage and roads with building materials.
Following public complaints, enforcement officials from the Monitoring Enforcement and Compliance dept of @LasgMOE on Monday resealed a property at Shalom Drive, Patrick Harbour Estate, Ikoyi which had been illegally unsealed.
It also sealed the following construction sites on… pic.twitter.com/DcMKZPKfHX
— Tokunbo Wahab (@tokunbo_wahab) May 14, 2024
