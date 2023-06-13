Nigerian chef Damilola Adeparusi beat the unofficial Hilda Baci’s 100-hour’ Cook-a-thon Record.’

Chef Dammy, on her official page, uploaded her new record in jubilation as she surpassed the current Hilda Baci’s 100 hours.

She wrote on her page ”Cheers to 100hrs 💃💃💃

It as been God ,Thank you Jesus 🙏🙏”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Tinubu in closed door meeting with Nigeria Governors

Governors from the 36 States of the federation are in the presidential villa, Abuja, meeting with President Bola Tinubu..…

Tinubu swears in new SGF, George Akume

Senator George Akume has assumed his role as the new Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) following his swearing-in on Wednesday morning by President Bola Tinubu..…





Biafra is non-negotiable ― Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has insisted that the fight to bring Biafra into reality cannot be subdued..…

We used chattered aircraft from Ethiopia to unveil Nigeria Air ― MD

The Interim Managing Director of Nigeria Air, Captain Dayo Olumide has informed the Senate Committee on Aviation on Tuesday, that the recently unveiled Nigeria Air launched by former President Muhamadu Buhari, was a chattered aircraft from Ethiopia hired for five days to showcase the logo to Nigerians and their shareholders……

‘Time is right for new project’, Karim Benzema speaks on why he made Al-Ittihad move

Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema has reached an agreement to join Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad on a lucrative three-year contract following his departure from Real Madrid.…

Alia nullifies last-minute appointments, recruitments by Ortom

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue has upturned some of the last-minute policies made by his predecessor, Samuel Ortom……