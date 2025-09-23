VIDEO: ‘It was God who told me to buy aircraft’ — Bishop Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners’ Chapel), has defended his ministry’s practices and origins, asserting that its founding and key decisions, including the acquisition of his private aircraft, were guided by direct divine instructions.

In a video clip circulating on social media, Bishop Oyedepo dismissed any claims of a “co-founder” of the ministry, stating, “This ministry has no co-founder. The first one to hear the mission is this young lady [pointing to his wife],” referring to his wife.

He said that all the founding principles and “12 pillars” of the commission were given to him directly by God, not by men.

The cleric also addressed the often-criticised topic of his private jets, asserting that the decision to acquire them was not his own.

“It was not a discussion. It was God who told me it’s time to get the aircraft,” he said.

Oyedepo also touched on the church’s employment policies, emphasising that the ministry is not run in a loose or informal manner.

He stated that all staff, regardless of their claims of a divine calling, must go through a formal process. “You write an application, you do an interview, you get an employment letter, you respond,” he said.

